LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers enjoyed a smashing debut on their brand-new tennis courts by blanking visiting Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday afternoon, 5-0.

The Orange-and-Black won all five matches without dropping a set.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In