An outstanding season unfortunately came to a close for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers on Tuesday as the Region 6 runners-up were defeated, 3-2, by the visiting Gilmer Lady Bobcats, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, in the opening round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
Abby Keys picked up a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles for LaFayette, while the No. 1 doubles team of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy won their match, 6-3, 6-2.
Gilmer would win the other two singles matches. Grace Hamilton was beaten 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Rylee Stansberry lost her match, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 3 singles.
The deciding match would go three sets before Gilmer claimed a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory to clinch the win. It was just the second match loss of the season for LaFayette's No. 2 doubles team of Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett.
LaFayette ended the season with a 12-3 overall record.