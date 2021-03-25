LaFayette Ramblers

The Lady Ramblers found themselves down 0-2, but came storming back to pull off a 3-2 Region 6-AAA victory over a solid Murray County squad Wednesday afternoon in LaFayette.

A pair of losses in singles had the Lady Ramblers staring at just their second match loss of the season, but sophomore Macy Mashburn rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles before turning things over to LaFayette's doubles teams.

The duo of Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett tied the match with an emphatic 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles, which put the outcome of the match in the hands of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy, who were involved in their second three-set match of the week.

Barber and Ludy won the first set, 7-5, but dropped the second set, 6-4. However, their season-long undefeated run would remain intact with a 6-2 win in the third set to clinch the match for the home team.

Rylee Stansberry claimed an 8-3 win exhibition singles.

LaFayette (7-1 overall) is now 5-1 in region play and slated to travel to Ringgold on Thursday, weather-permitting.

Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you