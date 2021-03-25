The Lady Ramblers found themselves down 0-2, but came storming back to pull off a 3-2 Region 6-AAA victory over a solid Murray County squad Wednesday afternoon in LaFayette.
A pair of losses in singles had the Lady Ramblers staring at just their second match loss of the season, but sophomore Macy Mashburn rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles before turning things over to LaFayette's doubles teams.
The duo of Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett tied the match with an emphatic 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles, which put the outcome of the match in the hands of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy, who were involved in their second three-set match of the week.
Barber and Ludy won the first set, 7-5, but dropped the second set, 6-4. However, their season-long undefeated run would remain intact with a 6-2 win in the third set to clinch the match for the home team.
Rylee Stansberry claimed an 8-3 win exhibition singles.
LaFayette (7-1 overall) is now 5-1 in region play and slated to travel to Ringgold on Thursday, weather-permitting.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.