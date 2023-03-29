LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a big home victory on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Adairsville.

Erin Lemons (6-4, 6-3) and Abigail Clark (6-1, 6-2) picked up singles wins, while the doubles team of Kenedy Ludy and Vianca Segarra scored a 6-3, 6-1 victory to help clinch the Region 6-AAA match.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

