LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers (8-1 overall) improved to 6-1 in Region 6-AAA with a 4-1 victory at Ringgold on Tuesday.

Abby Keys (6-2, 6-3) and Macy Mashburn (6-0, 6-1) picked up singles victories for LaFayette. In doubles, LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy maintained their undefeated season with a 6-1, 6-3 win, while the team of Megan Torbett and Caylee Purcell needed three sets to pick up 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-4 victory.

The Lady Ramblers also had two exhibition doubles wins. Macy Martin and Abigail Clark on 8-5, while Sydney Kruger and Makayla Priddy picked up an 8-3 win.

Harper Haupt had the lone victory for the Lady Tigers with a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles.

Results of the boys' match were unavailable as of press time.

LaFayette will close out the region portion of its schedule with a match against Coahulla Creek at home on Wednesday. Gordon Lee is slated to play at LaFayette on Thursday before Christian Heritage heads to south Walker County on Friday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

