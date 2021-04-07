The LaFayette Lady Ramblers (8-1 overall) improved to 6-1 in Region 6-AAA with a 4-1 victory at Ringgold on Tuesday.
Abby Keys (6-2, 6-3) and Macy Mashburn (6-0, 6-1) picked up singles victories for LaFayette. In doubles, LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy maintained their undefeated season with a 6-1, 6-3 win, while the team of Megan Torbett and Caylee Purcell needed three sets to pick up 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-4 victory.
The Lady Ramblers also had two exhibition doubles wins. Macy Martin and Abigail Clark on 8-5, while Sydney Kruger and Makayla Priddy picked up an 8-3 win.
Harper Haupt had the lone victory for the Lady Tigers with a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles.
Results of the boys' match were unavailable as of press time.
LaFayette will close out the region portion of its schedule with a match against Coahulla Creek at home on Wednesday. Gordon Lee is slated to play at LaFayette on Thursday before Christian Heritage heads to south Walker County on Friday.