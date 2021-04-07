LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 9-1 overall and closed out the Region 6-AAA regular season with a 7-1 mark after a 5-0 shutout of Coahulla Creek on Wednesday in south Walker County.

Abby Keys (6-0, 6-0), Grace Hamilton (6-1, 6-1) and Rylee Stansberry (6-3, 6-1) all picked up singles' victories for the Orange-and-Black. LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy completed an unbeaten run in region play with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, while Megan Torbett and Caylee Purcell won their match 6-0, 6-0 to complete the sweep.

Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.

LaFayette is scheduled to host Gordon Lee on Thursday at approximately 4 p.m., weather permitting, and Christian Heritage is slated to come to LaFayette to close out the regular season on Friday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

