The LaFayette boys' tennis team improved to 2-2 overall in 2-1 in Region 6-AAA with a 3-2 victory against North Murray on Thursday.
Cole Spears had the only singles win for LaFayette as he won his match in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5. Logan Ramey was edged out, 7-6 (2), 7-5, while Tucker Henderson fell, 6-2, 6-0.
However, the Ramblers' doubles teams would collect the final two points. Anthony Collins and Ben Maanum breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory, while the team of Dawson Davenport and Stone Phillips won, 6-2, 6-0.
Braxton Beavers and Dylan Brown picked up an 8-0 win in an exhibition doubles match for the Ramblers.
The Lady Ramblers kept up the torrid pace with a 5-0 win over the Lady Mountaineers, improving their record to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in 6-AAA.
Abby Keys (6-1, 6-1), Grace Hamilton (6-0, 6-1) and Macy Mashburn (6-0, 6-0) all won in singles, as did the doubles teams of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy (6-1, 6-1) and Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett (6-0, 6-0).
In exhibition doubles, Erin Lemons and Macy Martin won 8-1, as did Makayla Priddy and Abigail Clark.