The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers posted victories in their season debuts on Friday. The Ramblers scored a 5-0 victory at LFO, while the Lady Ramblers won their match by a count of 4-1.
In the boys' match, Isaiah Southern scored an 8-1 victory at No. 1 singles against Daniel Kellman. Dylan Parker won 8-6 over Ayvin Christian at No. 2 singles, while Tyler Massingill scored an 8-4 victory over Malik Ware at No. 3 singles.
The doubles team of Andrew Long and Logan Ramey scored an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles against Trey Ware and Abran Cresswell, while Anthony Collins and Ben Maanum teamed up for an 8-1 victory over Gage Vaughn and Mason Leroy at No. 2 doubles.
Cole Spears claimed an 8-0 win in exhibition singles, while Dawson Davenport and Andrew Hamm teamed up for an 8-3 win in exhibition doubles.
On the girls' side, Abby Keys picked up an 8-3 victory over Grace Turner at No. 1 singles and Grace Hamilton won her No. 2 singles match against Abby Garner by a score of 8-1.
LFO's lone point came at No. 3 singles as Julie Shore posted an 8-3 victory over Rylee Stansberry.
LaFayette also swept the doubles matches. LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy won 8-1 over Zamiyah Ball and Nhi Nguyen at No. 1 doubles, while Megan Torbett and Caylee Purcell swept their match against Madison Gilliland and Haley Stahl, 8-0.
Savannah Johnson won her JV exhibition singles match, 8-6, while MaKayla Priddy and Macy Martin rallied for an 8-6 win in their doubles JV match.