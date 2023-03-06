Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals took the court on Monday against county rival Ringgold and collected a 5-0 victory at home.

The Navy-and-Red won all three singles matches in straight sets. Lauren Mock beat Zoey DeFoor, 7-5, 6-2, at No. 1 singles. Ella Blansit stopped Riley Burdette at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-1, while Mia Callahan knocked off Sarah Taylor at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-2.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

