The Heritage Lady Generals took the court on Monday against county rival Ringgold and collected a 5-0 victory at home.
The Navy-and-Red won all three singles matches in straight sets. Lauren Mock beat Zoey DeFoor, 7-5, 6-2, at No. 1 singles. Ella Blansit stopped Riley Burdette at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-1, while Mia Callahan knocked off Sarah Taylor at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-2.
Both double matches went to three sets.
Heritage's No. 1 pairing of Kaitlyn Hilyard and Rachel Brown rallied to beat Kinsey Miller and Sommer Bailey, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, Sylvia Rantala and Tia Eaves dropped the first set against Addison Svoboda and Hannah Brown before coming back for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory.
Heritage improved to 2-2 with the victory, while Ringgold fell to 1-1.
In the boys' match, the Tigers took two of three in singles, but Heritage swept the doubles to pull out a 3-2 win.
The lone win in singles for the Generals was turned in by Dario Fonio, who beat David Self, 6-2, 6-4, at the No. 2 spot.
The team of Jedd Johnson and Kevin Yang scored a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Thatcher Wilbanks and Wyatt Blankenship at No. 1 doubles, while John and Mac Keith took down Mitchell Watson and Matthew Wright at No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-2.
Ringgold's Io Hase lost the first set against Kaleb Biddle, 6-0, but rallied to win the second set, 7-6. Hase led 5-1 in the third when the No. 1 singles match was stopped. The other point for the Tigers came at No. 3 singles as Ian Bates took down Thomas Culpepper, 7-5, 6-2.
The Generals improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 1-1.
Tuesday's matches will see Heritage host Southeast Whitfield, while Ringgold will travel to take on LFO.
