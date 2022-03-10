TENNIS: Heritage teams sweep Gordon Lee By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 10, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Heritage Generals improved to 2-1 on the season with a 5-0 shutout of Gordon Lee Thursday afternoon in Boynton.In singles play, Nathan Minton posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, while No. 2 singles player J.T. Halleron and No. 3 singles player Kaleb Biddle both won by identical 6-1, 6-0 scores.In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Anderson Britton and Walker Driskell posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Tanner Eady and Thomas Culpepper finished off the match with a 6-1, 6-1 win.Heritage also picked up an exhibition doubles victory as McKinley Pepper and John Keith earned an 8-1 decision.The Lady Generals also moved to 2-1 with a 5-0 victory over the Lady Trojans. Individual results had not been reported as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now North Georgia Business Park in Catoosa County near completion: Park will bring jobs, manufacturing, shops and restaurants Longtime senator Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga not seeking re-election Elliot Pierce: Who will get ‘In the Arena’ from Chickamauga? Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, March 4, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, March 7, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Central Coast congressman on rising gas prices: 'There's a cost to standing up to bullies' 1 hr ago SLO County has a new wine region. Here's where and what sets it apart 1 hr ago Flores attorneys ask judge to move Kristin Smart murder trial due to pretrial publicity 1 hr ago BOPARC sets special meeting on White Park, puts onus on MUB to do the same 1 hr ago Bemidji City Council to hear from Veterans Memorial Board 1 hr ago