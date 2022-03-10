Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals improved to 2-1 on the season with a 5-0 shutout of Gordon Lee Thursday afternoon in Boynton.

In singles play, Nathan Minton posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, while No. 2 singles player J.T. Halleron and No. 3 singles player Kaleb Biddle both won by identical 6-1, 6-0 scores.

In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Anderson Britton and Walker Driskell posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Tanner Eady and Thomas Culpepper finished off the match with a 6-1, 6-1 win.

Heritage also picked up an exhibition doubles victory as McKinley Pepper and John Keith earned an 8-1 decision.

The Lady Generals also moved to 2-1 with a 5-0 victory over the Lady Trojans. Individual results had not been reported as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you