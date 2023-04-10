The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals qualified for the Class AAAA state tennis tournaments with first-round victories over Northwest Whitfield during Day 1 of the Region 7-AAAA tournament at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Monday.
The Heritage boys shut out the Bruins, 3-0. Kaleb Biddle won his match by scores of 6-0 and 6-1. The No. 1 doubles team of Jedd Johnson and Kevin Yang earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory, while John and Mac Keith finished things off, 6-2, 6-2.
Dario Fonio and Thomas Culpepper were both up a set in singles when the match was halted.
Unfortunately for Heritage, they dropped a 3-0 decision to top-seeded Sonoraville in the semifinals.
The Generals will play again at 9:30 Tuesday morning in the third-place match. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.
As for the Lady Generals, they gutted out a 3-2 win over Northwest. Heritage won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles and got a victory at No. 1 doubles to clinch a spot at state.
The Navy-and-Red would fall to Central-Carroll, 3-0, in the semifinals. The Heritage girls will also play for third place at 9:30 Tuesday morning against Cedartown.
Lakeshore Park will also host the Region 6-AAA tournaments, which get underway at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.