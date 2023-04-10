Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals qualified for the Class AAAA state tennis tournaments with first-round victories over Northwest Whitfield during Day 1 of the Region 7-AAAA tournament at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Monday.

The Heritage boys shut out the Bruins, 3-0. Kaleb Biddle won his match by scores of 6-0 and 6-1. The No. 1 doubles team of Jedd Johnson and Kevin Yang earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory, while John and Mac Keith finished things off, 6-2, 6-2.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In