The Heritage Lady Generals gave it their best effort, but came up on the short end of a 3-1 decision to the top-seeded Central-Carroll Lady Lions in the Region 7-AAAA tennis tournament finals at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Tuesday.
Senior Bailey Christol picked up a 6-1, 6-4 victory for Heritage at No. 2 singles. However, the Lady Lions would win at No. 1 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles to clinch the victory.
Morgan Phillips, the team's other senior, battled back to get her No. 1 singles match to a second-set tiebreaker. The tiebreaker was even at 5-5, but Phillips would run out of steam at the end. Elli Jost and Lauren Mock had split the first two sets of their No. 2 doubles match when the overall match was halted.
With Region 6 only electing to send two teams to the state tournament, the Lady Generals will get a bye in the first round of the state tournament. Their second-round match will be either at home against the No. 4 seed from Region 8 or on the road at the champion of Region 5. Those teams were unknown as of press time.
In the boys' tournament, Heritage faced off with Cedartown in the third-place match on Tuesday and also lost by a 3-1 count.
Nathan Minton won his match, 6-4, 7-5, at No. 1 singles. However, the Generals would lose the other two singles matches and the No. 2 doubles match as the Bulldogs picked up the win. The No. 1 doubles team of Colton Buckles and Will Veal had split the first two sets of their match when play was stopped.
As the No. 4 four seed from Region 7, Heritage will travel to Atlanta in the first round of playoffs to take on Region 6 champion Marist.