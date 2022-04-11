The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals qualified for the Class AAAA state tennis tournament on Monday with first-round victories over Southeast Whitfield in the Region 7 tournament at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
Both teams went on to lose their second-round matches, relegating both Heritage squads to the third-place matches Tuesday morning at 9:30 back at Lakeshore.
The Generals posted an easy 4-0 win over the Raiders in their initial match on Monday.
Nathan Minton took a victory at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1. J.T. Halleron won his No. 2 singles match, 6-1, 6-1, and Kaleb Biddle claimed the No. 3 singles match, 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of Anderson Britton and Walker Driskell won their match, 6-0, 6-0. The Heritage No. 1 doubles team of Jedd Johnson and Tanner Eady won their first set, 6-2, and were tied 4-4 in the second set when Heritage clinched the overall match and play was stopped.
However, the Generals would not be as fortunate in their semifinal match against Central-Carroll as they lost a 4-0 decision.
Halleron lost, 6-3, 6-3, while Biddle was defeated, 6-1, 7-6 (3). In doubles, Johnson and Eady lost their match, 7-6 (4), 6-3, while Britton and Driskell were beaten, 6-4, 7-5. Minton lost the first set, 6-4, but was leading 5-3 in the second set when play was halted.
The Generals will take on Cedartown in the third-place match. Win or lose on Tuesday, Heritage will be on the road for the first round of the state playoffs.
The Lady Generals also took down Southeast Whitfield by a 4-0 score. Kortney McKenzie (No. 2 singles) and Elli Jost (No. 3 singles) won their matches, as did the team of Rhegan Simmons and Lauren Mock (No. 1 doubles) and the team of Brooke Matherly and Ella Blansit (No. 2 doubles).
However, a win by McKenzie accounted for the only point in a 3-1 semifinal lost to Cedartown. Individual match scores were not available.
The Lady Generals will square off with Pickens on Tuesday. Win or lose, Heritage will also be on the road for the first round of the state playoffs.
The Ridgeland Lady Panthers also participated in the tournament on Monday, but were beaten, 3-0, in the first round, ending their season.
The No. 1 doubles team of Elly Barnes and Brooke Clawson were beaten in straight sets, as was the No. 2 team of Evie Williams and Kenna Saylor.
The match was halted after Cate Barton lost the No. 3 singles match in straight sets. Andrea Boyko (No. 1 singles) and Bella Boyko (No. 2 singles) were in the middle of matches when play stopped.