The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals headed just south of Atlanta on Wednesday to open the 2022 Class AAAA state tennis tournament.
Both teams came into their matches as underdogs based on seeding, but it did not seem to bother the Navy-and-Red as both teams scored victories to advance to the second round.
At the Clayton County Tennis Center, the Generals, the No. 3 seed out of Region 7, shellacked the Fayette County Tigers, 5-0. Fayette County came into the match as the No. 2 seed from Region 5.
Nathan Minton scored a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, J.T Halleron won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Kaleb Biddle picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles.
Then in doubles, the No. 1 team of Jedd Johnson and Tanner Eady posted a 6-3, 6-1 win, while Anderson Britton and Walker Driskell shut out their opponents, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.
The Generals' next opponent was unknown as of press time. Heritage will either host Region 1 No. 4 seed Dougherty or travel to Savannah to take on Region 3 champion Benedictine.
Not to be outdone, the Lady Generals took it to Region 5 champion Hampton and handed them a 3-1 loss on their own home court. Heritage came into the match as the No. 4 seed from Region 7.
The teams split the first two singles matches. Mia Callahan dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision at No. 1 singles, but Kortney McKenzie got the point back for Heritage with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles.
However, two easy victories in doubles gave Heritage the victory. Rhegan Simmons and Lauren Mock earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, while Brooke Matherly and Ella Blansit won their match by an identical score.
Elli Jost, playing No. 3 singles, finished off an 8-2 victory in what was essentially an exhibition match.
The Lady Generals will either play at home against Region 1 No. 4 seed Monroe in the next round, or in Savannah against Region 3 champion Islands. Heritage went on the road and beat Islands, 3-1, in last year's Elite Eight.
TROJANS LOSE IN OPENING ROUND
Gordon Lee, the No. 3 seed from Region 6, had its first-round match in the Class A Public School boys' tournament on Wednesday and saw its season come to a close with a 4-1 loss at Commerce, the runner-ups from Region 8.
The only win for the Trojans came at No. 2 doubles as Andrew Bailey and Andrew Sizemore posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
In the other doubles match, Bowden Gass and Cordell Fowler lost 6-2, 6-2. Noah Dockery suffered a 6-1, 6-1 loss at No. 1 singles, while Ben Stoker lost his No. 2 singles match by an identical score.
Cambell Pierce had dropped the first set in his No. 3 single match, 6-3, when play was halted.
The Lady Trojans played at Lake Oconee Academy on Tuesday and dropped a 3-0 decision. Results of that match are available on our website.
TIGERS FALL ON THE ROAD
Ringgold, who earned the No. 4 seed out of Region 6, also began play in the Class AAA boys' state playoffs on Wednesday, but suffered a 3-0 road loss at Oconee County, the champions of Region 8.
Individual results had not been reported as of press time.