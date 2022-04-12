The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals will be No. 3 seeds when the Class AAAA state tennis tournaments begin.
The Navy-and-Red won their consolation matches at the Region 7 tournament at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Tuesday morning. The Generals defeated Cedartown, while the Lady Generals took down Pickens, both by scores of 3-0.
The Lady Generals got a 6-3, 6-2 win by Kortney McKenzie at No. 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Rhegan Simmons and Lauren Mock scored a 6-0, 6-3 win, while Brooke Matherly and Ella Blansit teamed up at No. 2 doubles for a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
No. 1 singles player Mia Callahan and No. 3 singles player Elli Jost were both involved in close matches when play was halted.
For the Generals, Nathan Minton won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Kaleb Biddle posted the same score in winning his No. 3 singles match. The other point came from the No. 1 doubles team of Jedd Johnson and Tanner Eady, who won 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 singles player J.T. Halleron was one game from sending his match to a third set when play was halted, while the No. 2 doubles team of Anderson Britton and Walker Driskell split the first two sets against their opponents.
Tuesday's win was especially sweet for the Generals, who dropped a 4-1 decision to Cedartown back on March 28.
Heritage will now wait to see who their opponents will be in the first round of the state tournament. As the No. 3 seeds from Region 7, they will both start out on the road against the runner-ups from Region 5.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.