The Heritage tennis teams welcomed in Southeast Whitfield for Region 7-AAAA matches on Tuesday and came away with a sweep in their season debuts.
The Lady Generals picked up a 5-0 win behind singles victories from Morgan Phillips (6-0, 6-1) and Bailey Christol (6-0, 6-0). Kortney Mckenzie won her match by forfeit.
In doubles, the team of Elli Jost and Lauren Mock rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Rheagon Simmons and Mia Callahan received a win by forfeit.
The boys' match also saw the Generals use a sweep of the singles matches. Nathan Minton (6-0, 6-2) and J.T. Halloren (6-0, 6-0) won their matches, while Kaleb Biddle received a forfeit.
In doubles, the team of Colton Buckles and Will Veal scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory. The Raiders won the second doubles match by forfeit.
Both Heritage teams are now 1-0 overall and 1-0 in region play. They will welcome in Ringgold on Thursday before Christian Heritage comes in for matches on Friday. Play both days will start at 4 p.m.