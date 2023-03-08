The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals both blanked visiting Southeast Whitfield, 5-0, on Tuesday night to start out the Region 7-AAAA schedule at 1-0.
Kaleb Biddle picked up a forfeit victory for the Heritage boys (4-1) at No. 1 singles. Dario Fonio dropped the first set, 4-6, but rallied to win the final two sets, 6-3, 7-6, at No. 2 singles. Meanwhile, Thomas Culpepper earned a 6-3, 7-6 victory at No. 3 singles.
Heritage had a much easier time in doubles. Jedd Johnson and Kevin Yang picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, while John and Mac Keith earned a victory by the same score at the No. 2 spot.
The Lady Generals ran their record to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in region play.
No. 1 singles player Lauren Mock and No. 2 singles player Ella Blansit posted identical 6-1, 6-0 scores, while No. 3 singles player Mia Callahan won her match, 6-3, 6-0.
The team of Kaitlyn Hilyard and Rachel Brown scored a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. Silvia Rantala and Tia Eaves finished things off with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles.
Madison Thurman and Kate Brown played an exhibition doubles match and posted an 8-4 win.
Heritage will host Sonoraville on Thursday as region play continues.
