Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals both blanked visiting Southeast Whitfield, 5-0, on Tuesday night to start out the Region 7-AAAA schedule at 1-0.

Kaleb Biddle picked up a forfeit victory for the Heritage boys (4-1) at No. 1 singles. Dario Fonio dropped the first set, 4-6, but rallied to win the final two sets, 6-3, 7-6, at No. 2 singles. Meanwhile, Thomas Culpepper earned a 6-3, 7-6 victory at No. 3 singles.

