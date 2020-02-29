The Heritage boys' and girls' tennis teams begin the year and the Region 6-AAAA slate with 1-0 records after sweeping matches at Ridgeland on Thursday.
In the girls' match, Morgan Phillips picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Madison Lennon at No. 1 singles. No. 2 singles player Bailey Christol defeated Alexandra Taylor, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 3 singles player Anna Grace Skinner beat Molly Pickard, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles action, the Heritage team of Autumn Viars and Kortney McKenzie picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Aaliyah Thomas and Macey Smith at No.1 doubles. Elli Jost and Rhegan Simmons won at No. 2 doubles by default.
In boys' singles, Cooper Terry beat Caden Gann, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 singles. No. 2 player J.T. Halleron got past Destin Hoover, 6-3, 6-2, while No. 3 player Nathan Minton picked up a 6-0, 6-0 straight-sets win over Cobin McKelvey.
Heritage also picked up victories in both doubles matches by forfeit.
Ridgeland teams fell to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in region play.