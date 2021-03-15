The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals picked up 5-0 wins over Gordon Lee in a pair of non-region matches in Boynton on Monday.
Nathan Minton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. J.T. Halleron also scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory, while McKinley Pepper received a forfeit win. In doubles, Colton Buckles and Will Veal teamed for a 6-0, 6-4 win, while the team of Jedd Johnson and Kaleb Biddle won their match, 6-2, 6-2.
The Lady Generals swept the singles matches as Bailey Christol (6-1, 6-0), Morgan Phillips (6-0, 6-0) and Mia Callahan (6-1, 6-1) were victorious. Rhegon Simmons and Kortney McKenzie won their match, 6-1, 6-0, while Elli Jost and Lauren Mock recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Both Heritage teams are now 4-2 overall on the season and will host Trion in matches on Tuesday.