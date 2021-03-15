Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals picked up 5-0 wins over Gordon Lee in a pair of non-region matches in Boynton on Monday.

Nathan Minton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. J.T. Halleron also scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory, while McKinley Pepper received a forfeit win. In doubles, Colton Buckles and Will Veal teamed for a 6-0, 6-4 win, while the team of Jedd Johnson and Kaleb Biddle won their match, 6-2, 6-2.

The Lady Generals swept the singles matches as Bailey Christol (6-1, 6-0), Morgan Phillips (6-0, 6-0) and Mia Callahan (6-1, 6-1) were victorious. Rhegon Simmons and Kortney McKenzie won their match, 6-1, 6-0, while Elli Jost and Lauren Mock recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Both Heritage teams are now 4-2 overall on the season and will host Trion in matches on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

