The Heritage Generals are now 2-0 on the year after a 5-0 home victory over Gordon Lee on Thursday.
The Navy-and-Red won all five matches in straight sets.
At No. 1 singles, Kaleb Biddle beat Andrew Sizemore, 6-0, 6-0. Dario Fonio picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Andrew Bailey at No. 2 singles, while Thomas Culpepper held off Noah Dockery at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kevin Yang and Daniel Patouga picked up a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Ben Stoker and Jesse Craddock. Meanwhile, John and Mac Keith defeated Campbell Pierce and Bowden Gass, 6-1, 6-1.
In the girls' match, the Lady Generals picked up their first win of the year and evened their overall record at 1-1 with a 3-1 victory.
Mia Callahan defeated Natalie Jones at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-3. Ella Blansit won a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Reese Roberts at No. 2 singles, while Rachel Brown stopped Allie Brown, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles.
The doubles matches were split. Gordon Lee's team of Francis Lewis and Madilyn Bailey took the No. 1 match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Kaitlyn Hilyard and Tia Eaves. Meanwhile, Heritage's No. 2 team of Sylvia Rantala and Kate Brown won the first set 7-6. The second set was tied 3-3 when the match was stopped.
Gordon Lee's records were unknown as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.