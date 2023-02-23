Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals are now 2-0 on the year after a 5-0 home victory over Gordon Lee on Thursday.

The Navy-and-Red won all five matches in straight sets.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

