The Heritage Lady Generals dropped a 4-1 decision to Central-Carroll back on March 8, but just over a month later, the Navy-and-Red will get a chance for payback on a bigger stage.
The Lady Generals and Lady Lions will clash at Dalton's Lakeshore Park Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Region 7-AAAA finals after second-seeded Heritage cruised to a 3-0 win over Cedartown in Monday's semifinals.
Bailey Christol coasted to a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Mia Callahan won her match, 6-3, 6-2, while the team of Elli Jost and Lauren Mock also blanked their opponents, 6-0, 6-0.
Morgan Phillips and the team of Kortney McKenzie and Rheagan Simmons had picked up wins in the first set and were leading in the second set when the matches were stopped following Heritage's clinching point.
Win or lose on Tuesday, the Lady Generals will get a first-round bye in the Class AAAA state tournament as Region 6 is only sending its top two teams to the playoffs.
As for the Generals, they are set to play in the third-place match tomorrow at Lakeshore against either Cedartown or Northwest Whitfield. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.
Heritage opened play in the tournament on Monday with a 3-1 win over Pickens. Nathan Minton won his match, 6-0, 6-0, while J.T. Halloren picked up a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Jedd Johnson and Kaleb Biddle provided the winning point with a 6-0, 6-2 victory in doubles.
The team of Colton Buckles and Will Veal were up a set when their match was brought to a halt.
With the victory, the Generals advanced take on Central in the semifinals, but the Lions won matches at No. 2 and No. 3 singles before a victory at No. 1 doubles gave them a 3-0 victory. Heritage was down a set at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, but were leading in the second set of both matches when play was halted.
Win or lose tomorrow, the Generals will be on the road for the first round of the state tournament.