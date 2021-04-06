The Heritage girls' tennis team closed out the regular season on Tuesday with a 5-0 region victory over Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill.
Morgan Phillips (6-2, 6-0), Bailey Christol (6-1, 6-0) and Mia Callahan (6-4, 6-3) swept the singles matches for the Lady Generals. The team of Kortney McKenzie and Rheagan Simmons (6-4, 6-2) picked up a win at No. 1 doubles, while the team of Elli Jost and Lauren Mock (6-0, 6-0) breezed to victory at No. 2 doubles.
Heritage finished the regular season 7-2 overall and 5-1 in region play. The 7-AAAA tournament will be held next week at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.