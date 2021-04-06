Heritage Generals

The Heritage girls' tennis team closed out the regular season on Tuesday with a 5-0 region victory over Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill.

Morgan Phillips (6-2, 6-0), Bailey Christol (6-1, 6-0) and Mia Callahan (6-4, 6-3) swept the singles matches for the Lady Generals. The team of Kortney McKenzie and Rheagan Simmons (6-4, 6-2) picked up a win at No. 1 doubles, while the team of Elli Jost and Lauren Mock (6-0, 6-0) breezed to victory at No. 2 doubles.

Heritage finished the regular season 7-2 overall and 5-1 in region play. The 7-AAAA tournament will be held next week at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.

Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

