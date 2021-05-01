The Heritage Lady Generals' historic run in the Class AAAA state tennis playoffs came to a end in the Final Four on Saturday with a 4-0 loss to state powerhouse North Oconee, the Region 8 champion.
Morgan Phillips fell at No. 1 doubles by a 6-0, 6-0 count, while Mia Callahan lost her No. 3 singles match, 6-3, 6-1. The team of Rheagan Simmons and Kortney McKenzie was also beaten, 6-0, 6-0, while Elli Jost and Lauren Mock suffered a 6-2, 6-1 defeat.
Bailey Christol won her first set, 6-4, and had a 4-0 lead in the second set when her No. 2 singles match was stopped.
Head coach Jeff Green had nothing but praise for his two seniors.
"Morgan and Bailey have raised the bar of our program to an all-time high and I can’t wait to see where these two end up after college and in the real world," he said. "They will be missed tremendously in the years to come.
"As for the returning players, we’ve seen the pinnacle of Class AAAA tennis in Georgia. We got close to touching it this year and (we) look forward to working even harder next year to get another chance."
North Oconee will play in the Class AAAA state finals for the fifth straight time. The Lady Titans won it all in 2016, 2017 and 2018 before a 3-2 loss to Marist in the 2019 finals.