Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals ran their record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 7-AAAA after a 4-1 home victory over Pickens on Thursday.

Heritage got a sweep in singles as Bailey Christol (6-2, 6-2), Morgan Phillips (6-0, 6-0) and Mia Callahan (6-3, 6-3) won their matches. Kortney Mackenzie and Rhegon Simmons fell 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, but the team of Elli Jost and Lauren Mock responded with a 6-2, 3-6, 10-4 victory at No. 2 doubles.

Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

