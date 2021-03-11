The Heritage Lady Generals ran their record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 7-AAAA after a 4-1 home victory over Pickens on Thursday.
Heritage got a sweep in singles as Bailey Christol (6-2, 6-2), Morgan Phillips (6-0, 6-0) and Mia Callahan (6-3, 6-3) won their matches. Kortney Mackenzie and Rhegon Simmons fell 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, but the team of Elli Jost and Lauren Mock responded with a 6-2, 3-6, 10-4 victory at No. 2 doubles.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.