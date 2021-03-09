The Heritage High School tennis teams ran into some tough competition in Carrollton on Monday as they dropped Region 7-AAAA matches to Central-Carroll.
Morgan Phillips had the lone victory for the Lady Generals in a 4-1 loss. Phillips earned a 6-4, 7-5 victory at No. 2 singles in a match played mainly on the baseline.
Bailey Christol lost a tough three-setter at No. 1 singles, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, while Kortney McKenzie dropped a 6-0, 6-2 decision. Heritage is now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play.
At No. 1 doubles, the team of Elli Jost and Lauren Mock lost their opening set, 6-3, and battled to a 5-5 tie in the second set before the Lady Lions won the final two games for a 7-5 victory. Mia Callahan and Rhegan Simmons were beaten, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2 doubles.
In the boys' match, the short-handed Generals were forced to forfeit at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Nathan Minton fell in the No. 1 singles match, 6-1, 6-0.
Colton Buckles and Will Veal dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision at No. 1 doubles, while Kaleb Biddle and McKinley Pepper teamed up at No. 2 doubles, but fell by scores of 6-1, 6-0 as the Generals are now 1-1 in 7-AAAA.