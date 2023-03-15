Sports editor
The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals made the drive to Dalton on Tuesday for a key Region 7-AAAA match against Northwest Whitfield and returned home with a sweep.
Playing at Lakeshore Park, the Generals cruised to a 5-0 win over the Bruins, although the Lady Generals had to hold on for a 3-2 victory.
Kaleb Biddle claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles for the Heritage boys. Dario Fonio won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Jedd Johnson got started at No. 3 singles and posted a 6-0, 6-2 win.
At No. 1 doubles, Thomas Culpepper and Will Farmer won their match 6-4, 6-2. John Keith and Mac Keith finished things out with a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Generals' three points came in singles. Lauren Mock picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1, Ella Blansit won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2, and Mia Callahan swept at No. 3, 6-0, 6-0.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
