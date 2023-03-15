Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals made the drive to Dalton on Tuesday for a key Region 7-AAAA match against Northwest Whitfield and returned home with a sweep.

Playing at Lakeshore Park, the Generals cruised to a 5-0 win over the Bruins, although the Lady Generals had to hold on for a 3-2 victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In