Sports editor
Heritage moved up its home matches against Sonoraville from Thursday to Wednesday and ran into a buzzsaw wearing red and black.
The visiting Phoenix lost just one out of 10 varsity matches as they swept the Region 7-AAAA contest from the Navy-and-Red.
The Heritage boys dropped a 5-0 decision, all in straight sets. The Generals are now 4-2 overall on the year and 1-1 in region play.
The Heritage girls suffered a similar fate, although Mia Callahan was able to salvage a 7-5, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles. The Lady Generals are 3-3 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Heritage's next match will be this coming Tuesday at Northwest Whitfield.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.