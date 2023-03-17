Heritage Generals

The Heritage boys put up a fight, but dropped a 4-1 decision at Central-Carrollton in a Region 7-AAAA match on Thursday.

The only victory for the Generals came at No. 2 doubles as John and Mac Keith earned a 6-2, 6-1 win. Two of the remaining four matches went to third-set tiebreakers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

