Sports editor
The Heritage boys put up a fight, but dropped a 4-1 decision at Central-Carrollton in a Region 7-AAAA match on Thursday.
The only victory for the Generals came at No. 2 doubles as John and Mac Keith earned a 6-2, 6-1 win. Two of the remaining four matches went to third-set tiebreakers.
Heritage is now 5-3 overall and 2-2 in region play. Results of the girls' match had not been reported as of press time.
The Navy-and-Red are not slated to take the court again until Senior Night versus Cedartown on March 27.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.