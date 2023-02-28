Heritage Generals

A come-from-behind three-set victory for the Dalton Catamounts at No. 1 doubles gave them a 3-2 victory over Heritage in a match played in Boynton on Tuesday.

Kaleb Biddle picked up a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, while Mac and John Keith won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

