The Heritage tennis teams welcomed in Central-Carroll for a pair of Region 7-AAAA matches on Thursday and suffered their first setbacks of the season.
The Generals (1-1, 1-1) lost a 3-2 heartbreaker that wasn't decided until the final match. Heritage got singles victories from Nathan Minton (6-4, 6-3) and Kaleb Biddle (2-6, 6-4, 6-3), while J.T. Halloran dropped a 6-0, 6-2 decision in his match.
The Lions took the No. 2 doubles match as Jedd Johnson and Thomas Culpepper were defeated, 6-2, 6-2, and all eyes moved to the No. 1 doubles match, which went to a third set.
Varsity newcomers Anderson Britton and Walker Driskell dropped the first set, 6-2, but rallied for a 6-4 win in the second and 4-1 lead in the third. However, Central would rally to win five straight games to take the set, 6-4, and clinch the match.
The Lady Generals (1-1, 1-1) suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Lady Lions with Heritage's lone point coming on a doubles victory by the team of Kortney McKenzie and Rhegan Simmons.
Individual scores for the girls' matches were unavailable as of press time.
Heritage will continue region play Tuesday with matches at Cedartown.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.