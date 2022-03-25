LFO Warriors

LFO's tennis teams played host to Murray County on Thursday and it was visitors from Chatsworth winning both matches.

The Lady Indians recorded a 5-0 victory, while the Indians won their match, 4-1.

Andrew Hedges had the only win for LFO, a 9-7 decision at No. 1 singles. Teams played Pro-8's in the matches after the start was delayed for two hours.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription