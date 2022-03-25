TENNIS: Hedges wins again for LFO By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 25, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LFO's tennis teams played host to Murray County on Thursday and it was visitors from Chatsworth winning both matches.The Lady Indians recorded a 5-0 victory, while the Indians won their match, 4-1.Andrew Hedges had the only win for LFO, a 9-7 decision at No. 1 singles. Teams played Pro-8's in the matches after the start was delayed for two hours. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga No charges at this time in fatal road rage shooting in Chickamauga Catoosa Schools Superintendent Denia Reese retiring: Highlights and accomplishments of her journey from teacher to superintendent Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories NEET PG 2022: Last date today to apply on nbe.edu.in, here's how to register 1 hr ago John Shipley: Talbot has responded well to trade, now it’s Fleury’s turn 1 hr ago TSTET 2022: Notification to release today on tstet.cgg.gov.in 1 hr ago Rajasthan LoP chokes up in Assembly as he speaks 'bitter truth' about govt jobs: 'You have sold all...' 1 hr ago Yogi Adityanath swearing-in: Things to know about UP's chief minister-elect 1 hr ago