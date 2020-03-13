The Gordon Lee tennis teams made the drive to Trenton on Thursday and swept the homestanding Wolverines in a pair of matches.
The Lady Trojans won 3-2 behind a singles win from McKenzie Bailey and doubles wins from the team of Maddie Crowley and Ella Atkinson and the team of Sidney Gasaway and Kayla Bailey.
In the boys' match, the Trojans posted a 4-1 win as Bradley Stoker and Anthony Peco won in singles. Michael Akins and Sam Fehr won in doubles, as did the brotherly duo of Sam and Will Carswell.
Individual match scores had not been provided as of press time.