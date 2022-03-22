The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans picked up tennis victories at LFO on Monday afternoon as both squads won their matches by 3-2 counts.
The Lady Trojans got a victory at No. 3 singles as Reece Roberts defeated Natalie Sullivan, 6-0, 6-1.
Gordon Lee also swept the doubles matches. The No. 1 team of Natalie Jones and Frances Lewis beat Jada White and Rhada Ghandi, 7-5, 6-0. Then at No. 2 doubles, Allie Brown and Madilyn Bailey teamed up to defeat Alex Childress and Mariela Perez, 6-2, 6-2.
The Lady Warriors took the first two singles matches. Julie Shore handled Chloe Vann, 6-1, 6-1, while Darcy Gilreath got past Ella Atkinson, 6-4, 6-3.
Gordon Lee also had an exhibition doubles win as Ava Rose and Anniston Hudson beat Kylee Simpson and Ash Richards, 8-4.
On the boys' side, Gordon Lee's Ben Stoker scored a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Carter Shiveley at No. 2 singles.
The Trojans also won twice in doubles. The No. 1 team of Bowden Gass and Cordell Fowler took down Jesse Kimsey and Reece Garner, 6-1, 6-3. Andrew Bailey and Mason Edgeman teamed up for a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Zach Heinrich and Mason Leroy.
LFO's No. 1 singles player, Andrew Hedges, defeated Noah Dockery, 7-5, 6-3, while Harsh Patel scored the win at No. 3 singles with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Campbell Pierce.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.