The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans saw their 2022 season come to a close with a 4-0 loss at Lake Oconee Academy in the first round of the Class A Public School state tournament on Tuesday.

Ella Atkinson dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision at No. 1 singles, and Chloe Vann fell at No. 2 singles, 7-5, 6-4.

The No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Jones and Francis Lewis were beaten, 6-3, 6-2, while the No. 2 team of Mackenzie Taylor and Madilyn Bailey lost by scores of 6-2 and 6-2.

Reece Roberts won the first set at No. 3 singles, 6-1, when play was halted.

Ava Rose played an exhibition singles match for Gordon Lee and fell, 6-0.

Gordon Lee's boys will open the state playoffs on Wednesday at Commerce.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

