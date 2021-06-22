It had been more than 20 years since Taylor Lewis had last played the LaFayette Golf Course.
This past weekend, however, he more than made up for lost time.
The 35-year old Council Fire Golf Club member, who grew up in Boynton and honed his game at Battlefield Golf Club as a youngster, shot rounds of 68 and 66 to finish at 10-under par and claim the championship title of the 85th annual Chicken Dinner Tournament by three shots.
Trailing by two at the start of Sunday's round, Lewis was four shots out of the lead after three holes. But after crawling back to within one shot of the lead after the front nine, he recorded five birdies on the back to shoot a 31 over his final nine holes and pull away for the victory.
"The last time I played down here I was 14 or 15 years old and now I'm about to be 36," Lewis said. "The golf course is incredible. I didn't expect it. When I left here (last time), it wasn't the best in town, but I was very impressed with the condition of the course, especially after the rain (Saturday) night. It was wet, but (the course) handled (the rain) really well.
"I've been asked to play (the Chicken Dinner) 1,000 times and this year I said, 'let's go for it'. I played and I played well. It feels good (to win it)."
First-round leader Hunter Hawkins, who carded a 6-under 66 in damp, soggy conditions on Saturday, matched Lewis and defending champion Thomas Looney with a birdie on the par-5 first hole and later extended his lead as he was the only player in the final foursome to birdie the par-5 fourth hole.
The next five holes would be something of a roller coaster.
Hawkins had to settle for bogey on holes No. 5 and 6, while Lewis rebounded from a bogey at No. 4 with a birdie at No. 5. Looney had a bogey at No. 6 and all three golfers made birdie at the par-4 seventh before all three bogeyed the par-4 ninth as the first-round leader made the turn after an even-par 36 on the front.
Looney also shot 36 on the front nine, while Lewis picked up one shot with a frontside 35. Two-time Chicken Dinner champion Shonn Weldon, also playing in the final group, began the day 3-under par, but dropped to 2-under after a frontside 37.
The defending champ tried to make a move early on the back nine. After a par at No. 10, he recorded an eagle at the par-5 11th and birdied No. 12 to get to 7-under. Hawkins also scored birdie at No. 11 and was tied with Looney at 7-under, while Weldon's birdie at No. 12 got him back to 3-under for the tournament.
But Lewis would knock in birdie putts at Nos. 10, 11 and 12 to vault into the lead at 8-under par. All four golfers would score par on Nos. 13 and 14, but Lewis would come up with a timely birdie at No. 15 to increase his lead to two shots with three holes to play.
Then, after a par at No. 16, Lewis effectively sealed the championship with a birdie at the par-4 17th hole and arrived at the 18th green with a three-shot advantage before sinking the par putt to win.
"I just didn't mess up (on Sunday)," Lewis explained. "I think I only missed like two shots all day. I made a few putts I needed to make early. Made a couple of (birdies) after I bogeyed No. 4 and I reeled off three in a row coming in, and then birdied 16. At that point, I was 6-under on the day and double-digits (under) for the tournament. I figured if that got beat, then it is what it is."
Hawkins made seven consecutive pars after his birdie at No. 11. He finished at 1-under 71 on his second round and ended the tournament at 7-under. Looney bogeyed No. 17 coming in, but rebounded with a birdie at No. 18. He finished at 3-under 69 on the day and 7-under for the tournament, tying for second place, while Weldon birdied the 16th hole and bogeyed the 17th. He finished his final round at even-par 72 and was 3-under for the tournament.
However, Weldon would end up two strokes behind former Trion High School state champion Dawson Day, who followed up a first-round 71 with a 68 on Sunday to finish in fourth place overall at 5-under par. Weldon tied with Phil Aslinger for fifth place, followed by Tim Saunders (-2) and Lanier Guest (-1).
J.B. Sadlin, Ethan Dendy and another past Chicken Dinner champion, Jay Potter, tied for ninth at even-par for the 36-hole event. Lane Pace (+1) was next, followed by Ryan Cannington and Beau Gammage (+4). Another past state title winner at Trion, John Rollins (+7), and Rich Ramey (+8) rounded out Sunday's championship flight.
Former LaFayette High School and current Cleveland State Community College golfer Tyler Jackson claimed the first flight with rounds of 74 and 69 (-1). He finished two shots ahead of Stephen Keen (+1), three shots ahead of Robby Hammond (+3) and four shots clear of Jeremy Willis (+4).
Brad Case took first place in the second flight, defeating William Fielder and Grant Langford in a scorecard playoff after all three tied at 155. Cole Ingram (159) was fourth.
LaFayette High School girls' golf head coach Josh James (167) took first place in the third flight, one shot ahead of Chip Muller (168). Jacob Helton (170) was third, while Jim Padgett (177) was fourth.
And in the senior flight, Rick Donnahoo and Bruce Hegwood both finished at 149 with Donnahoo winning on a scorecard playoff. John Stanley and Chris Petitt tied at 152 with Stanley taking third on the scorecard playoff.