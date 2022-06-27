Members of the Catoosa Great White Sharks swim team participated in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) District 5 Championship this past Saturday at the Calhoun Aquatic Center.
The top three finishers in each event qualified for the GRPA "B" Division state meet on July 15-16 in Moultrie.
It was a big day for Tyler Braly, who took first place in three individual events, along with one team event, setting three new district meet records in the process.
Braly clocked in at 25.83 seconds to win the boys' 50-yard butterfly in the 13-14 age group. He added another new meet record in winning the 100-yard freestyle in the age group (53.91) and took first in the 13-14 100-yard individual medley (1:02.92).
Later on, he teamed with Lilly Cappellazzo, Lulu Parkhill and Henry Webb to set another District 5 meet record in the mixed 14-and-under 200-yard freestyle relay (1:54.68).
Wade Christopher won three individual events in the boys' 7-8 age group. Christopher took first in the 25-yard freestyle (18.30), the 25-yard backstroke (21.36) and the 25-yard butterfly (21.46).
He went on to swim in the mixed 7-8 100-yard freestyle relay with Katelyn Holman, Jameson Fox and Audrey Chatfield and helped set a new meet record with a time of 1:21.77.
Oliver Webb swept the 25-yard breaststroke (21.28) and the 25-yard backstroke (21.87) in the boys 9-10 age group. Yaric Lebed won the boys' 11-12 100-yard individual medley (1:31.54), while Ayden Kadetz touched the wall first in the boys' 15-18 50-yard backstroke (28.25).
Webb swam the second leg of the mixed 10-and-under 100-yard medley relay, while he and Reese Rawls, Avary Kadetz and Miles Worley won the race in 1:27.59.
Meanwhile, Ayden Kadetz partnered with Emma Pulliam, Alex Grayson and Ruby Oswald to win the mixed 15-18 200-yard medley relay for Catoosa in 2:02.90 and later swam the anchor leg as the quartet took first in the mixed 15-18 200-yard freestyle relay (1:52.45).
In the girls' meet, Holman was first in the 7-8 25-yard freestyle (18.47) and was also first in the 25-yard butterfly for that age group (21.83), while Chatfield took first place in the 7-8 25-yard backstroke (22.31).
The top spot in the 6-and-under 25-yard backstroke went to Abby VanHorn (54.60). Avary Kadetz was first in the 9-10 25-yard freestyle (15.56), while Kathryn Holman earned the district title in the 9-10 100-yard individual medley (1:35.40).
Holman later joined forces with Allie O'Donnell, Addison Rievley and Izzy Fox to win the girls' 10-and-under 100-yard medley relay (1:19.00) and the girls' 10-and-under 100-yard free style relay (1:09.60). Staying in the 9-10 age group, O'Donnell doubled up with individual wins in the 25-yard breaststroke (21.28) and the 25-yard butterfly (17.96).
Bella Christopher was a double winner in the 50-yard breaststroke (39.47) and the 100-yard individual medley (1:25.06) in the 11-12 age group, while Cappellazzo earned first in the 13-14 50-yard freestyle (28.19).
The Catoosa girls won the district team title with 1,373.5 points, followed by Calhoun (949.5), Pickens (567) and Gilmer (188). Calhoun took the boys' title with 1,972 points with Catoosa (1,142), Pickens (672) and Gilmer (263) rounding things out, while the combined standings finished up Calhoun (3,149.5), Catoosa (3,047.5), Pickens (1,399) and Gilmer (519).
Listed below are all of the Great White Sharks' state qualifiers from the district meet.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRPA District 5 Swimming Championship - Calhoun Aquatic Center - July 25, 2022
Girls 6-and-Under 25-Yard Freestyle
2. Teagan Dunn (31.40)
3. Abby VanHorn (46.28)
Girls 6-and-Under 25-Yard Backstroke
1. Abby VanHorn (54.60)
Mixed 6-and-Under 100-Yard Freestyle Relay
2. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (2:49.59 - Cameron Chatfield, Abby VanHorn, Declan Hart, Teagan Dunn)
Girls 7-8 25-Yard Freestyle
1. Katelyn Holman (18.47)
2. Audrey Chatfield (21.69)
Boys 7-8 25-Yard Freestyle
1. Wade Christopher (18.30)
2. Sully Foster (19.48)
3. Jameson Fox (19.49)
Girls 7-8 25-Yard Breaststroke
2. Mary Chandler Parker (41.03)
Boys 7-8 25-Yard Breaststroke
2. Sully Foster (30.00)
Girls 7-8 25-Yard Backstroke
1. Audrey Chatfield (22.31)
2. Katelyn Holman (22.50)
3. Mary Chandler Parker (28.69)
Boys 7-8 25-Yard Backstroke
1. Wade Christopher (21.36)
2. Sully Foster (25.25)
Girls 7-8 25-Yard Butterfly
1. Katelyn Holman (21.83)
Boys 7-8 25-Yard Butterfly
1. Wade Christopher (21.46)
Mixed 7-8 100-Yard Freestyle Relay
1 Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (1:21.77 - Katelyn Holman, Jameson Fox, Audrey Chatfield, Wade Christopher)*
2 Catoosa Great White Sharks "B" (1:44.87 - Mary Chandler Parker, Isaac VanHorn, Natalie Talley, Sully Foster)
Girls 9-10 25-Yard Freestyle
1. Avary Kadetz (15.56)
2. Allie O'Donnell (15.64)
Girls 9-10 50-Yard Freestyle Varsity
2. Izzy Fox (36.43)
3. Reese Rawls (40.29)
Girls 9-10 25-Yard Breaststroke
1. Allie O'Donnell (21.28)
T2. Avary Kadetz (22.66)
Boys 9-10 25-Yard Breaststroke
1. Oliver Webb (21.28)
Girls 9-10 100-Yard IM
1. Kathryn Holman (1:35.40)
3. Talluah Tweed (2:07.72)
Boys 9-10 100-Yard IM
3. Oliver Webb (1:42.68)
Boys 9-10 25-Yard Backstroke
1. Oliver Webb (21.87)
Girls 9-10 25-Yard Butterfly
1. Allie O'Donnell (17.96)
2. Kathryn Holman (19.15)
Boys 9-10 25-Yard Butterfly
3. Miles Worley (28.66)
Girls 10-and-Under 100-Yard Medley Relay
1. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (1:19.00 - Kathryn Holman, Addison Rievley, Allie O'Donnell, Izzy Fox)
Mixed 10-and-Under 100-Yard Medley Relay
1. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (1:27.59 - Reese Rawls, Oliver Webb, Avary Kadetz, Miles Worley)
2. Catoosa Great White Sharks "B" (1:41.58 - Caleb Shipley, Tallulah Tweed, Mali Rider, Eli Pepper)
Girls 10-and-Under 100-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (1:09.60 - Izzy Fox, Addison Rievley, Kathryn Holman, Allie O'Donnell)
Mixed 10-and-Under 100-Yard Freestyle Relay
2. Catoosa Great White Sharks "B" (1:23.89 - Mali Rider, Eli Pepper, Seth VanHorn, Reese Rawls)
3. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (1:24.98 - Tallulah Tweed, Oliver Webb, Miles Worley, Avary Kadetz)
Girls 11-12 50-Yard Freestyle
2. Chloe Shell (38.75)
3. Hannah Johnston (44.63)
Boys 11-12 50-Yard Freestyle
T3. Callahan Tweed/Yaric Lebed (32.78)
Boys 11-12 100-Yard Freestyle
3. Callahan Tweed (1:18.12)
Girls 11-12 50-Yard Breaststroke
1. Bella Christopher (39.47)
3. Ava Shipley (1:28.59)
Boys 11-12 50-Yard Breaststroke
2. Caleb Underwood (46.00)
3. Yaric Lebed (47.28)
Girls 11-12 100-Yard IM
1. Bella Christopher (1:25.06)
3. Chloe Shell (1:41.56)
Boys 11-12 100-Yard IM
1. Yaric Lebed (1:31.54)
2. Jackson Rawls (1:57.75)
Girls 11-12 50-Yard Backstroke
2. Bella Christopher (39.88)
3. Chloe Shell (45.68)
Boys 11-12 50-Yard Backstroke
3. Jackson Rawls (51.75)
Mixed 12-and-Under 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
2. Catoosa Great White Sharks "B" (2:43.48 - Hannah Johnston, Yaric Lebed, Leah Johnston, Jackson Rawls)
Mixed 12-and-Under 200-Yard Medley Relay
2. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (2:43.63 - Bella Christopher, Caleb Underwood, Chloe Shell, Callahan Tweed)
3. Catoosa Great White Sharks "B" (3:25.07 - Hannah Johnston, Jackson Rawls, Yaric Lebed, Ava Shipley)
Girls 13-14 100-Yard Freestyle
2. Lily Marshall (1:13.78)
3. Anna Grace Parker (1:14.97)
Boys 13-14 100-Yard Freestyle
1. Tyler Braly (53.91)*
Girls 13-14 50-Yard Freestyle
1. Lilly Cappellazzo (28.19)
Girls 13-14 50-Yard Breaststroke
3. Lilly Cappellazzo (38.05)
Boys 13-14 50-Yard Breaststroke
2. Henry Webb (36.59)
Boys 13-14 100-Yard IM
1. Tyler Braly (1:02.92)
3. Henry Webb (1:13.40)
Girls 13-14 50-Yard Backstroke
3. Lilly Cappellazzo (33.89)
Girls 13-14 50-Yard Butterfly
3. Lily Marshall (33.98)
Boys 13-14 50-Yard Butterfly
1. Tyler Braly (25.83)*
Girls 14-and-Under 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
2. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (2:17.88 - 1) Anna Grace Parker, Lily Marshall, Helen Riddell, Maci Richardson)
Mixed 14-and-Under 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (1:54.68 - Lilly Cappellazzo, Lulu Parkhill, Henry Webb, Tyler Braly)*
Girls 15-18 50-Yard Freestyle
2. Jaslin Pack (30.61)
3. Emma Pulliam (31.07)
Boys 15-18 50-Yard Freestyle
3. Kirill Lebed (25.10)
Girls 15-18 100-Yard Freestyle
2. Jaslin Pack (1:08.69)
3. Emma Pulliam (1:09.72)
Girls 15-18 50-Yard Breaststroke
2. Jaslin Pack (44.22)
3. Lexi Fogtman (48.44)
Boys 15-18 50-Yard Breaststroke
2. Alex Grayson (33.22)
Girls 15-18 100-Yard IM
2. Ruby Oswald (1:19.22)
Boys 15-18 100-Yard IM
3. Ayden Kadetz (1:00.94)
Girls 15-18 50-Yard Backstroke
2. Emma Pulliam (33.17)
3. Ruby Oswald (37.00)
Boys 15-18 50-Yard Backstroke
1. Ayden Kadetz (28.25)
Boys 15-18 50-Yard Butterfly
3. Kirill Lebed (27.55)
Boys 15-18 200-Yard Medley Relay
2. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (2:11.37 - Timmy Jones, Jonathan Parkhill, Kirill Lebed, Hayden Scheeler)
Mixed 15-18 200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (2:02.90 - Emma Pulliam, Alex Grayson, Ayden Kadetz, Ruby Oswald)
3. Catoosa Great White Sharks "B" (2:29.99 - Jaslin Pack, Levi Cragle, Zachary Scheeler, Lexi Fogtman)
Boys 15-18 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
2. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (1:49.85 - Zachary Scheeler, Levi Cragle, Hayden Scheeler, Kirill Lebed)
Mixed 15-18 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Catoosa Great White Sharks "A" (1:52.45 - Emma Pulliam, Alex Grayson, Ruby Oswald, Ayden Kadetz)
3. Catoosa Great White Sharks "B" (2:04.38 - Lexi Fogtman, Jonathan Parkhill, Jaslin Pack, Timmy Jones)
(* - denotes new district record)