The Catoosa Great White Sharks improved to 3-1 on the summer and handed the Fairyland Flash their first setback of the 2021 Chattanooga Area Swim League season with a 419.5-364.5 Red Division victory in Fort Oglethorpe on Monday.
Double-digit scorers for Catoosa featured Reece Gallagher and Keeley Mountjoy with 19 points apiece. Wade Christopher and Allie O'Donnell each put up 18 points, while Lulu Parkhill and Zach Schurr both added 17.
Chloe Shell and Julia Striker each had 16 points. Gunnar Corvin picked up 14, followed by Ellie Corvin , Mariana Easley and Joel Motter with 13 apiece. Avary Kadetz finished with 12 and Colson Chappelear had 11. Emma Williams ended her night with 10.5 points, while Ayden Kadetz, Cooper Chappelear, Talon Hughes, Caroline Cloud and Jacob Adcox all had 10.
For Fairyland (3-1), Frances Bohner, Carson Kaeser and Harrison Barnes each had 19 points, followed by Aubrey Cole with 16, and Ellie Taliaferro and Ellison Ball with 15. Victoria Wardell recorded 14, while Ian Frakes and Ben Bevill both collected 13.
Alden Kaeser and Catherine Carr both added 12 points. Avery Ball, Campbell Naggar, Barrett Reisman, Emerson Cole and Emmy Cole all had 11, while Hank Wingfield finished with 10.
Catoosa will swim at Calhoun this Thursday (6 p.m.), while Fairyland will be in action at home on Monday, July 12 (5:30 p.m.) against Chattanooga Golf and Country Club.
Ft. Oglethorpe's Arlene Crye Pool will also play host to the 2021 Bill Caulkins City Meet on Friday and Saturday, July 9-10. Action will start at 8:30 a.m. both days.