The Catoosa Great White Sharks continued their CASL winning streak on Thursday as they traveled to Red Bank and powered past the Gators, 471.5-337.5.
Lilly Cappellazzo, Gunnar Corvin, Allie O'Donnell and Julia Striker all had 19 points for the Sharks, who are now 3-0 in the Red Division. Colson Chappelear finished with 18 points, while Wade Christopher, Tyler Braly, Mariana Easley, Ellie Corvin, Katelyn Holman and Aubree McCarthy all picked up 17 points in the win.
Addison Rievley added 14, followed by Ruby Oswald with 13 and 12 each by Chipper Grayson, Lulu Parkhill and Kathryn Holman. Liam Cofer and Timmy Jones posted 11 points, while the double-figure scorers were rounded out by Anna Kinsey and Oliver Webb with 10 each.
Also on Thursday, Fairyland left the top of Lookout Mountain and headed to the Chattanooga Golf and Country Club where they defeated the Wavemakers, 414-356, in another Red Division meet. The Flash are now 3-1 on the season.
Top scorers for the Flash included 19 points from Harrison Barnes, Ellie Taliaferro and Millie Sharplin. Emmy Cole put up 18 points, followed by Ian Frakes and Ari Bond with 17. Campbell Naggar went for 16 points, Ethan Bond added 15 and Piper Weaver finished with 14.
Devon Frakes was next on the list with 11.5 points, while Barrett Kinzler, Adelaide Bond and Frances Bohner all scored 11. Posting 10 points was Caroline Johnson, MaryBlythe Ozburn and Maxwell Bond.
Fairyland will host Calhoun on Monday, while Catoosa's next league meet will be June 27 at Chattanooga Golf and Country Club. The Sharks will also compete in a non-CASL event, the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association District 5 Championships, on Saturday, June 25 in Calhoun.
