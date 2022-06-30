The Catoosa Great White Sharks closed out a 5-0 run in the Chattanooga Area Swim League's Red Division after a very narrow 404-402 win at Calhoun on Thursday.
Allie O'Donnell, Katelyn Holman, Wade Christopher and Julia Striker aided the cause with 19 points each for the victorious Sharks. Gunnar Corvin and Keeley Mountjoy came through with 17 points each, followed by 15 apiece from Helen Webb and Bella Christopher, 14 from Kathryn Holman and 13 each from Sully Foster and Mariana Easley.
Oliver Webb picked up 12 points. Yaric Lebed, Ellie Corvin and Avary Kadetz all added 11 points, while Aubree McCarthy and Ayden Kadetz both scored 10.
FAIRYLAND TOPPLES RED BANK
In Red Bank, the Flash finished the regular season at 5-1 and secured second place in the Red Division with a 443-356 win over the Gators.
Ben Bevill, Harrison Barnes and Millie Sharplin all scored a team-high 19 points apiece. Ethan Bond, Avery Ball and Devon Frakes each finished with 17. Emmy Cole and Ari Bond both posted 14, while Harper Teague added 13 in the victory.
Fairyland got 12 points each from Catherine Carr, Ellie Taliaferro and Alder Wingfield, 11 from Campbell Naggar, Maxwell Ball and Lily Cole, and 10 apiece from Carson Kaeser, Adelaide Bond, Cully Wingfield, Alden Kaeser, Ian Frakes, Carson Gaither, Frances Bohner and Ella Malone.
Catoosa will host the Bill Caulkins City Meet on July 8-9.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.