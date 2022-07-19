Catoosa Great White Sharks logo

Members of the Catoosa Great White Sharks swim team closed out the 2022 summer season by competing at the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Class B state meet in Moultrie over the weekend.

Numerous Catoosa swimmers advanced to the finals in their respective events and it was another big meet for Tyler Braly.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription