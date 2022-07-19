Members of the Catoosa Great White Sharks swim team closed out the 2022 summer season by competing at the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Class B state meet in Moultrie over the weekend.
Numerous Catoosa swimmers advanced to the finals in their respective events and it was another big meet for Tyler Braly.
Competing in the boys' 13-14 year-old age group, Braly took first place in the 50-yard butterfly (25.57 seconds), the 100 freestyle (52.66) and the 100 individual medley (1:00.30).
Catoosa also had one other winner in Wade Christopher, who claimed the title in the 7-8 year-old 25 backstroke (19.99). He also placed second in the 25 butterfly (18.02) and was third in the 25 freestyle (16.40).
Meanwhile, in the 15-18 year-old division, Ayden Kadetz was runner-up in the 100 IM (58.04). Kadetz also placed fourth in the 50 backstroke (27.85) and he was seventh in the 50 butterfly (25.95).
In the 7-8 year-old division, Sully Foster was sixth in the 25 breaststroke (26.51) and seventh in the 25 freestyle (18.94). Miles Worley also finished seventh in the 9-10 year-old 25 breaststroke (30.24), while Kadetz teamed up with Zachary Scheeler, Alex Grayson and Chipper Grayson to finish fourth in the 15-18 year-old 200 medley relay (1:59.79).
The top individual finishers for the Catoosa girls included Katelyn Holman in the 7-8 year-old 25 backstroke (22.04) and Allie O'Donnell in the 9-10 year-old 25 butterfly (17.03). Both swimmers finished third.
Holman also placed fourth in the 7-8 year-old 25 butterfly (22.76), while Kathryn Holman was fourth in the 9-10 year-old 100 IM (1:33.48). Avary Kadetz was fourth in the 9-10 year-old 25 breaststroke (20.00), while O'Donnell was fifth in that same event (21.25).
Earning fifth place for the Great White Sharks was Bella Christopher in the 11-12 year-old 50 breaststroke (40.30) and the 100 IM (1:22.70), along with Lilly Cappellazzo, who was fifth in the 13-14 year-old 50 freestyle (28.21).
Cappellazzo earned sixth-place points in the 13-14 year-old 50 breaststroke (37.69) and Katelyn Holman was sixth in the 7-8 year-old 25 freestyle (18.54).
Finishing seventh in the finals was O'Donnell in the 9-10 year-old 25 freestyle (15.84), Cappellazzo in the 13-14 year-old 50 backstroke (34.35) and Ruby Oswald in the 15-18 year-old 100 IM (1:15.40).
Rounding out the individual finishers was Kathryn Holman in the 9-10 year-old 25 backstroke (21.38) and Chloe Shell in the 11-12 year-old 50 backstroke (43.68).
In the relays, the team of O'Donnell, Kathryn Holman, Izzy Fox and Addison Rievley placed third in the 9-10 year-old 100 medley relay (1:18.38). That same quartet also took third place in the 100 freestyle relay (1:06.85), while the 13-14 year-old 200 freestyle relay team of Reese Rawls, Hannah Johnston, Leah Johnston and Anna Grace Parker placed sixth (2:40.91).
The Great White Sharks also made the finals in six different mixed relays.
Cappellazzo, Oswald, Scheeler and Alex Grayson were fourth in the 15-18 year-old 200 freestyle relay (1:50.71), while Lexi Fogtman, Ayden Kadetz, Lily Marshall and Chipper Grayson placed fifth in that same event (1:53.76).
Also placing fifth was the 9-10 year-old 100 freestyle relay team of Foster, Katelyn Holman, Avary Kadetz and Wade Christopher (1:12.43), along with the 15-18 year-old 200 medley relay team of Fogtman, Cappellazzo, Braly and Hayden Scheeler (2:08.11).
Shell, along with Bella Christopher, Caleb Underwood and Jackson Rawls, were sixth in the 11-12 year-old 200 medley relay (2:42.36), while that group also finished eighth in the 200 freestyle relay (2:29.50).
Final team standings were not available.