Swimming in their own home pool, the Catoosa Great White Sharks enjoyed their highest-ever finish and most points ever in the season-ending Bill Caulkins City Meet on July 9 and 10 in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Sharks finished seventh in the overall standings with 649 points. Chattanooga Area Swim League powerhouse Ooltewah ran away with the title as they amassed 3350.5 points, followed by Stuart Heights (2026) and Signal Mountain (1735.5). The next three spots in the team standings went to Dalton (1225.5), Fairyland (1201.5) and Chattanooga Golf and Country Club (730).
Individually, Catoosa had two female swimmers finish third in their respective divisions for total points.
Avary Kadetz scored 80 points in the girls' 8-and-under division. Her meet was highlighted by a victory in the 50-yard freestyle as she touched the wall in a time of 40.14 seconds.
Kadetz placed third in the 25 breaststroke, fourth in the 25 butterfly, fourth in the 25 backstroke and fifth in the 25 freestyle. She also teamed up with Mali Rider, Katelyn Holman and Tallulah Tweed to place second in the 100-yard freestyle relay, and she joined forces with Rider, Tweed and Reese Rawls to earn third place in the 100-yard individual medley relay.
Also finishing third with 80 points was Keeley Mountjoy in the 11-and-12 year-old division. Mountjoy had the other win for Catoosa as she clocked a winning time of 27.98 seconds in the 50-yard butterfly.
Mountjoy scored runner-up points in the 100 freestyle and took third place in the 100 individual medley. She also placed fourth in the 50 freestyle and the 50 backstroke and teamed up with Anna Grace Parker, Ellie Corvin and Lulu Parkhill to finish fifth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Tweed also finished fourth, individually, in the 25 breaststroke.
As for the Catoosa boys, the highest individual finish went to Wade Christopher in the 8-and-under 25 butterfly. Christopher also placed fifth in the 25 backstroke.
Josh Adcox earned fourth place in the 6-and-under 25 freestyle, while the rest of the Sharks' points came in the relay events.
The quartet of Zach Schurr, Alex Grayson, Gunnar Corvin and Tyler Braly were fourth in the 13-and-14 200 medley relay, while that same team also placed fourth in their division's 200 freestyle relay. Meanwhile, Jackson Rawls, Oliver Webb, Colson Chappelear and Callahan Tweed placed fifth in the 9-and-10 200 medley relay.
The Sharks formed in 2017 after the merger of two CASL teams, the Fort Oglethorpe Marlins and the Ringgold Tigersharks. Catoosa placed ninth out of 13 teams in City Meet that year with 441 points. They would climb one spot to eighth in 2018 with 480 points.
Catoosa dipped to 12th in 2019 (119 points) as the majority of the team skipped the City Meet in order to compete in the GRPA state meet in Tifton, which was held on the same weekend. The 2020 CASL season and City Meet were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Complete results of this year's meet can be found at https://casl.swimtopia.com/2021-city-meet