The Fairyland Flash finished in fifth place at the 2021 Bill Caulkins City Meet, which was held July 9 and 10 in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Flash, who compete in the Chattanooga Area Swim League's Red Division, finished the meet with 1201.5 points, just 24 points behind the Dalton Dolphins (1225.5) of the top Blue Division.
Other Blue Division members occupied the top three spots. Ooltewah dominated with 3350.5 points, followed by Stuart Heights (2026) and Signal Mountain (1735.5).
Ellie Taliaferro was the highest point scorer in the girls' 15-and-over division as she finished the meet with 94 points. Taliaferro set a new meet record in the 100-yard individual medley (57.39 seconds). She also took first place in the 50-yard butterfly (25.40) and the 50-yard freestyle (23.81), while also earning runner-up finishes in the 50-yard backstroke and the 100-yard freestyle.
Taliaferro was also part of relay teams that finished fourth in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Frances Bohner finished the meet with 83 points to score the second-most points in the girls' 13-and-14 division.
Bohner was runner-up in the 50 backstroke, the 50 freestyle, and the 100 freestyle, while she earned third place in the 50 butterfly and the 100 individual medley. Bohner also swam a leg on the 200 freestyle relay team that placed fifth.
As for the Fairyland boys, Barrett Reisman tied for third among all boys in the 6-under division with 28 points after finishing second in the 25 backstroke.
Kent Wingfield was third in the boys 8-under division with 80 points. He teamed with Reisman, Aiden Kaeser and Sam Stewart to win the 100 freestyle relay (1:27.74), while he also placed second in the 25 freestyle, third in the 25 butterfly, the 50 freestyle and the 100 individual medley, and fourth in the boys' 7-and-8 25 backstroke.
Harrison Barnes also had an excellent meet for the Flash as he scored 80 points to place third overall in the boys' 11-and-12 division. His weekend was highlighted by a victory in the 50-yard breaststroke (34.57).
Individually, Barnes was second in the 50 butterfly, third in the 100 individual medley, and fifth in the 50 backstroke. He also swam a leg on the 200 medley relay runner-up team and was part of the fourth-place finishers in the 200 freestyle relay.
Complete meet results can be found at https://casl.swimtopia.com/2021-city-meet