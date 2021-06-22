The Fairyland Flash stayed atop the Chattanooga Area Swim League's Red Division at 3-0 with a 376-239 home win over the Calhoun Blue Barracudas (0-2) on Lookout Mountain Monday night.
Double-digit point scorers for the Flash included 17-point nights from Harrison Barnes, Adelaide Bond, Aubrey Cole and Carson Kaeser. Emmy Cole, Madeline Bond, Emerson Cole and France Bohner all added 15 points. Ben Bevill picked up 14, while Kent Wingfield and Virginia Carr had 13 each.
Campbell Naggar and Ellie Taliaferro chipped in with 12 apiece, followed by Ethan Bond with 11 and Lily Cole, Ian Frakes and Barrett Resiman, who all added 10.
The Catoosa Great Sharks will host Calhoun in a Red Division battle Thursday night before Fairyland comes to Fort Oglethorpe to take on the Sharks this coming Monday.