The Fairyland Flash and the Catoosa Great White Sharks placed fourth and seventh, respectively, in the final standings of the 2022 Chattanooga Area Swim League Bill Caulkins City Meet this past weekend.
The 62nd edition of the season-ending championships were held at the Arlene Crye Pool in Fort Oglethorpe. Friday night's storms prevented some of the finals from being held, so times from preliminary heats were used. However, the weather held off long enough on Saturday to get in all of the day's scheduled events.
Fairyland finished with 1,225 points with Catoosa ending the two-day meet with 847 points. The Ooltewah Tidal Waves won their third straight CASL City Meet with 2,831.50 points, while Stuart Heights (2,179) and Signal Mountain (1,532) rounded out the top three spots.
Chattanooga Golf and Country Club was fifth with 1,101.50, followed by Dalton (1,014). Big Ridge (671.50) finished eighth behind Catoosa with Red Bank (503) and Ridgeside (435.50) completing the top 10. The rest of the field included the Waterdogs (428.50), Calhoun (395), Cleveland (280.50) and Cumberland (18).
Flash standout Ellie Taliaferro was the top individual scorer in the girls' 15-and-over age group with 97 points out a possible 100. Ari Bond was second for Fairyland with 82 points in the girls' 11-12 age group, while Piper Weaver was third for the Flash with 65.50 points in the girls' 8-and-under group.
Taliaferro was dominant in her age group, winning the 50-yard breaststroke (29.82 seconds), the 50-yard butterfly (25.51), the 50-yard freestyle (23.74) and the 100-yard freestyle (50.81), while she took second in the 100-yard individual medley (1:00.43).
Bond's weekend included runner-up showings in the 50-yard butterfly (30.66), the 50-yard freestyle (28.68) and the 50-yard backstroke (33.19), while she placed third in the 100-yard IM (1:13.98).
In the girls' 13-14 age group, Fairyland's Millie Sharplin won the 50-yard freestyle (25.44) and took third in both the 100-yard freestyle (57.88) and the 100-yard IM (1:05.80).
Lily Cole was the third-place finisher in the girls' 6-and-under 25-yard freestyle event (26.71), while the Flash claimed the girls' 15-and-over 200-yard medley relay (1:52.82) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:39.52).
As for the Fairyland boys, Ben Bevill earned third place in the 50-yard backstroke (25.17), the 100-yard freestyle (49.69) and the 100-yard IM (56.17) in the 15-and-over age group. Ethan Bond took third in the 9-10 50-yard backstroke (40.71) and the Flash's 8-and-under 100-yard freestyle relay team earned second place (1:19.46).
Fairyland also finished third in the mixed 15-and-over 200-yard freestyle relay (1:34.70).
The points haul for Catoosa was led by a pair of strong efforts from Gunnar Corvin and Wade Christopher. Corvin tied with Logan Carroll of Big Ridge with 87 points in the boys' 13-14 age group, while Christopher was second in the boys' 8-and-under group with 88 points.
Corvin took first in the 50-yard butterfly (24.44) and the 50-yard breaststroke (32.24) and placed second in the 50-yard backstroke (26.39).
Meanwhile, Christopher scored a win in the 25-yard butterfly (17.75) and was runner-up in the 25-yard backstroke (20.02), the 25-yard freestyle (16.98), the 50-yard freestyle (37.83) and the 100-yard IM (1:43.49).
The Great White Sharks also picked up second-place points in the 200-yard medley relay (1:54.99) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.06) in the boys' 13-14 age group.
As for the Catoosa girls, Keeley Mountjoy was the winner of the 50-yard butterfly in the girls' 13-14 age group (27.16), while Katelyn Holman was runner-up in the 8-and-under 50-yard freestyle (42.98) and the 100-yard IM (1:48.26).
Catoosa's 9-10 girls' 200-yard freestyle relay team finished third (2:28.55), while the mixed 13-14 200-yard freestyle relay team won the event in a time of 1:40.86.
Taliaferro and Catoosa's Zachary Scheeler were also two of the finalists for the $1,000 Jennifer Fugate Scholarship Award. The award is named for the former Ringgold Tiger Sharks swimmer, who tragically passed away from a medical condition just days before the 1986 City Meet. The award was established the following year.
The Fugate Award is given annually to two seniors in the league that exemplify her winning spirit, leadership and dedication to the sport for their teams. The 2022 winners were Leah Boyd (Ooltewah) and Payton Woodring (Dalton).
The rest of the finalists for this year's award were Katherine Johnson (Signal Mountain), Bella Lehman (Stuart Heights), Emily Thomson (Big Ridge) and Isaac Turner (Cleveland).