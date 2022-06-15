The Catoosa Great White Sharks endured a hot, muggy night at the Arlene Crye Pool on Monday night and held off the Fairyland Flash, 405-399, in a Chattanooga Area Swim League meet.
With the win, Catoosa moved to 2-0 on the season and took sole possession of first place in the Red Division standings. Fairyland dropped to 2-1 overall.
Gunnar Corvin, Keeley Mountjoy, Wade Christopher and Allie O'Donnell all put up 19 points apiece for the Sharks, while Katelyn Holman added 18 in the win. Tyler Braly scores 17 for the winners and Lilly Cappellazzo added 15, followed by Ellie Corvin and Colson Chappelear with 14 each.
Kathryn Holman finished with 12 points and Caleb Underwood added 11, while the rest of the double-figure scorers included Sully Carlyle, Liam Cofer and Sully Foster with 10 apiece.
The Flash got 19-point nights from Campbell Naggar and Ben Bevill, 18 points from Ethan Bond and 17 from Ari Bond, Frances Bohner and Ellie Taliaferro. Adelaide Bond, Emmy Cole and Ian Frakes each put up 15, while Hank Wingfield added 14.
Devon Frakes and Hazel Lancaster each had 13. Weezie Respess and Ellis McGinness both posted 12. Kent Wingfield had 11, while 10-point scorers included Margaret Carr, Harrison Barnes and Avery Ball.
Catoosa will travel to Red Bank on Thursday, looking for their second win of the season against the Gators, while Fairyland will head to the Chattanooga Golf and Country Club that same night to face the Wavemakers as Red Division action continues. Both meets will begin at 6 p.m.
