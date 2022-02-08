It's the dream of every kid that's ever played the game of football, or simply tossed the pigskin out in the yard with their friends - to one day play in the Super Bowl.
Some 100-150 million people will tune in from all around the world this Sunday to see the spectacle. For the players that will get to suit up in the game, it's perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime chance to participate in the single biggest game on the biggest single day for American sports.
And this Sunday, one of our own will get his chance to shine on the game's biggest stage.
I first heard the name more than a decade ago, while working as Assistant Editor on a Tennessee high school football magazine, headed up by my friend, the late Stump Martin. As part of some questionnaires we sent out to the coaches, we asked for information about their own teams, but we also asked them to name some of the top players that their own teams would have to face during the upcoming season.
And there was one name that kept popping up from the Chattanooga area coaches time and time again - Vonn Bell.
Bell had just finished an All-District sophomore season at Chattanooga Central. However, he had impressed enough opposing coaches to the point that Stump and I made the decision to place him on our preseason All Chattanooga-area and All-State teams.
Just about a week later, and two days before the magazine deadline, Stump called to inform me that Bell had just transferred to Ridgeland. It meant about 48 hours of panicked re-writes on our part, but it also meant that I would get a chance to see this kid play with my own two eyes.
It didn't take long for me to realize that Bell was as good as advertised and he went on to be named as the Region 7-AAA Defensive Player of the Year as a junior by the region coaches that fall, helping Ridgeland to the second round of the playoffs.
But he was just getting started.
In his final year at Ridgeland, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the region once again, while the AJC tabbed him the Class AAAA Defensive Player of the Year after he helped the Panthers reach the state title game for the first time in school history.
He was a five-star recruit and the No. 2-ranked safety in the Class of 2013. A top-50 player overall by ESPN rankings, he played in the Under Armour All-American Game that year and had multiple offers from virtually every major D-I program in the nation.
He officially signed with Ohio State University live in front of ESPN's cameras on Signing Day and, less than a year later, made his first collegiate interception in the Orange Bowl. By the time his sophomore season in Columbus came around, he was entrenched as a starter for the Buckeyes, finishing with 91 tackles and six picks, which led the Big Ten.
Ohio State went on the 2015 National Championship Game where Bell had six tackles and a sack in a victory over Oregon. He was later named first team All-Big Ten and first team All-American and elected to leave college early for the NFL, where he was drafted by New Orleans in the second round of the 2016 Draft.
After three solid seasons with the Saints, he signed a three-year, $18 million free agent contract with Cincinnati in March of 2020 and, on Jan. 30, 2022, he had perhaps his finest moment as a professional when he intercepted a pass by Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in overtime of the AFC Championship Game. That pick set up the game-winning field goal that put the Bengals in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989, some five years before he was even born.
Bell certainly hasn't forgotten where he came from either. He's brought his youth football camp to Ridgeland more than once and he attended Ridgeland's first Hall of Fame induction ceremony where he personally presented one male and one female student-athlete at the school with awards that Ridgeland chose to name after one of their most-decorated athletic alums, something he called "an honor."
“It’s feels good to be back home, first of all,” Bell said that night back in 2018. “It’s a humbling, breathtaking moment, but it’s a surreal moment also. I’m just blessed to be a part of this and have this opportunity to give back to the community."
It was in his junior year at Ridgeland when I saw that he had what it took to play somewhere big on Saturdays, but it took just one play in his senior season for me to realize I was watching a kid with NFL-caliber talent.
The Panthers were hosting perennial power Dalton in a game in early October and Bell was lined up as a receiver on offense. A defender was face-to-face with him at the line of scrimmage, maybe a foot away. At the snap, Bell took one step with his left foot and the Dalton player reacted by stepping back, getting ready to race him downfield.
But Bell didn't go anywhere. Instead, the jab step gave him a brief bit of separation and he caught a quick screen pass parallel to the line of scrimmage. The defender quickly realized what was happening, spun back toward Bell and lined him up for a tackle.
The defender couldn't have been more than two or three feet away at most when Bell caught the ball. It appeared from my vantage point on the sideline that the play was going to go for minimal or no gain, maybe even a loss.
However, thanks to one very subtle, but very devastating juke move, the defender was caught flat-footed. Bell shimmied his shoulders for just a split-second and that split-second was all he needed to get the defender back on his heels.
Bell planted his right foot, pushed off and was at top speed in about three steps. He blew past the defender and finally stopped in the endzone 88 yards later. No one wearing a Dalton uniform so much as layed a fingertip on him.
"That's kid's gonna play on Saturdays," I heard someone holler behind me over the eruption on the Ridgeland side of the field.
"No," I yelled back. "He's gonna play on Sundays."
And this Sunday, he's going to play in the biggest game of them all.