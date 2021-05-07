The Heritage High School football team will hold the annual Jeff Sims Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, May 24 the Windstone Golf Club in Ringgold. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 12 noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The four-player select shot event will cost $100 per team and is limited to 20 teams. Hole sponsorship is available and there will be prizes for the top three teams, longest drive, closest to the hole and a putting contest.
For more information, contact Brian Owens (brian.owens@fcmhomeloans.com) at 423-304-6811.
Walker Chamber golf tournament
The annual Walker Chamber Golf Tournament will be held at the award-winning McLemore Golf Club in Rising Fawn on Tuesday, May 25. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and players will tee off at 12 noon.
A corporate team package (four players) is available for $900. Mulligan packages are available for $100 ($25 per player), while tee sponsorships ($200) and cart sponsorships ($100) are also available. The winning team will split $1,000. Second place is worth $400 and third place will receive $200.
For more information or to register, log onto walkerrocks.com.
LaFayette baseball and softball camp
LaFayette High School will be hosting softball and baseball camps on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the LaFayette High School baseball facility. The camp will be open to boys and girls in first through eighth grade at a cost of $50 per camper.
If you plan to register or pay on the day of the camp, please RSVP via email as soon as possible to chrisbase@walkerschools.org. Checks should be made payable to "LHS Baseball" (Funds will be split between the baseball and softball programs). Include the camper’s name on all checks.
Completed forms and money can be turned into the LHS front office or you can register in person starting at 9 a.m. on May 15. Direct any questions to LaFayette head baseball and assistant softball coach Chris Base (chrisbase@walkerschools.org).
Ringgold basketball camp
Ringgold High School will be hosting a kids' basketball camp on Wednesday, May 26 through Friday, May 28 from 8-11 a.m. each day. The camp will be open to boys (grades K-rising fifth) and girls (K-rising eighth) and will be held at Ringgold High School.
The camp will feature individual fundamentals, with practical application of skills learned in passing, dribbling, shooting, offense and defense. The camp will be directed the coaching staffs at Ringgold High along with returning members of the 2020-2021 RHS basketball teams.
The cost will $50 for those who register by May 12 and $60 after May 12. Families with two or more siblings will be $50 per child. A T-shirt will also be included. Pre-registration is requested by May 12 and registration will also be available on the day of the clinic, starting at 7 a.m.
Checks should be made payable to "RHS Tip Off Club" and all applications should be mailed to Ringgold High School, Attn: Coach Margaret Stockburger, 29 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, Ga. 30736.
For more information, contact email Stockburger at mstockburger.rhs@catoosa.k12.ga.us or Coach Josh Hensley at jhensley.rhs@catoosa.k12.ga.us.
In addition, the Ringgold girls' basketball program will also be hosting a middle school and a high school team camp June 7-9. For more information, contact Stockburger at the above email or Coach Abby Baker at abaker.rms@catoosa.k12.ga.us.
LFO softball camp
The LFO High School softball team will hold a camp for players, ages 5-13, on June 1-3 from 9 a.m.-12 noon each day. The cost is $55 per camper. To register, visit the LFO Athletics website at https://sites.google.com/catoosa.k12.ga.us/lfoathletics/home
Gordon Lee softball camp
The Gordon Lee High School softball program will be holding its annual camp June 7-9. For more information, email dana.mull@glschools.org.
Gordon Lee volleyball camp
The Gordon Lee High School volleyball program will hold a camp from June 7-10 from 5-8 p.m. daily for players in third through eighth grade. The cost is $100, which includes a camp T-shirt. Checks should be made payable to "Gordon Lee High School Volleyball" and payment can be made on the day of the camp.
For more information, email Coach Adam Crowley at adam.crowley@glschools.org.
Ringgold cheer clinic
The 2021 Ringgold High School Cheerleading Clinic will be held June 14-16 (8:30-11:30 a.m.) for kids, ages pre-K through eight grade, at the main and the auxiliary gyms at Ringgold High School. The cost is $60 if paid by May 26 and $65 after May 26. The fee includes snacks and a camp T-shirt.
Registration and payment can be made up until the day the clinic begins. Payment and registration forms should be mailed to RHS Cheerleaders, c/o Anna Crisp, 29 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, Ga. 30736.
Campers will learn cheers, chants, dances, tumbling and stunts. Check-in begins on Monday, June 14 at 8 a.m. at RHS.
For more information, contact Coach Anna Crisp (akcrisp.rhs@catoosa.k12.ga.us).
Ridgeland rifle camp
Ridgeland High School will host two beginner rifle camps for upcoming seventh through ninth graders or Ridgeland students who do not have previous experience in three-position air rifle shooting.
The camps will run on June 15-17 and again on June 22-24. The day of each session will be from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The second day will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., while the last day will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The cost is $30 per camper. Water and snacks, along with one tin of pellets (500) per camper, will be provided and pizza will be served on the last day of camp each session.
There will also be a three-position shooting competition on the final day of each session, as well as instruction on firearms safety and shooting techniques. The camps are limited to 24 per session.
Campers should dress in comfortable athletic attire with closed-toe footwear (no boots are allowed). Rifles, compressed air, shooting stands, prone mats, slings and kneeling rolls will also be provided. Additional pellets can be purchased for $5 per tin.
For more information, contact Coach Carl Gentry at 423-991-4268 or carlgentry@walkerschools.org.
Ringgold dance camp
The Ringgold High School dance team will be hosting a kids' camp June 21-23 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages pre-K through 12 years old. For more information, please visit the link to the dance team under "Athletics" on the school website (rhs.catoosa.k12.ga.us).
Ridgeland cheer camp
Ridgeland High School will be holding a kids' cheer camp on June 21-23 (10 a.m.-12 noon) and again on July 5-7 (6-8 p.m.) in the RHS cheer room. The camp will be open to kids pre-K through upcoming eighth graders. Campers are urged to bring their own water.
Fees will be $40 for those who register before June 1. The cost will be $50 after June 1 and a price of $60 will be offered for those who register for both sessions. The cost also includes snacks and a camp T-shirt. A second T-shirt will not be included for those who attend both camps.
Payment can be made on the first day of the camp or via Venmo to @amanus.
For more information, call 706-820-9063 or send an email to abbymanus@walkerschools.org or ridgelandcheerboosters@gmail.com.
Gordon Lee basketball camp
The Gordon Lee Future Trojans Basketball Camp will be held June 21-24 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. each day at the Gordon Lee Middle School and High School gyms. The cost is $100 per camper and open to first grade through rising sixth grade boys.
To register, contact Coach Matt Smith at matt.smith@glschools.org.
LaFayette cheer camp
LaFayette High School will be hosting a cheerleading camp for ages 4-12 on June 21-24 from 9 a.m.m-12 noon each day. The cost is $40 per camper and it will be held at the LHS cheer room at the high school.
For more information or to register, contact Coach Nicole Harris at nicoleharris@walkerschools.org.
LaFayette volleyball camp
The LaFayette High School volleyball program will hold camps for upcoming first through eighth graders on July 18 and again on July 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at a cost of $35 per camper. Limited slots are available.
For more information or to register, email Coach Chris Logan at chrislogan@walkerschools.org.
