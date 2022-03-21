A reunion and cookout for everyone who was ever played, coached, or was a part of the old Post Recreation Association (PRA) in Fort Oglethorpe will be held on Saturday, April 16 at the City of Fort Oglethorpe Recreation and Leisure Activities Building (the old Fort Oglethorpe Public Library) next to the Sixth Cavalry Museum on Barnhardt Circle.
The day's festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation team parade. The parade will begin at Big Lots and make its way down LaFayette Road to the recreation fields. Opening Ceremonies for the 2022 baseball and softball season will begin at 9:45.
The reunion and cookout will begin at 11:30 a.m. All those planning on attending are being asked to register for the event at lforec.org in advance so organizers will know how much food to purchase for the cookout.
Organizers are also looking for any old photos of the PRA. Those photos can be emailed to rkeefe@fortoglethorpega.gov. Those images (.PDF or .JPG files) should also include a name and the year the photo was taken.
In case of inclement weather, the reunion will be moved indoors to the gymnasium at 211 2nd Street.
9TH ANNUAL TROJAN RUN
The annual Trojan Run 5K event will be held on Saturday, April 23 in Chickamauga.
Registration and packet pick-up will begin at 6:30 a.m. on the football field at Gordon Lee High School, while the 5K chip-timed race will start at 8 a.m. Awards will follow the completion of the race.
Entry fee is $25 before April 1 and $30 the day of the event. All proceeds will go to benefit the cross country and track and field teams at Gordon Lee.