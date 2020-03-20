Two area basketball players and two area basketball coaches have been recognized by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA).
Ringgold senior Rachel Akers was named to the Girls' Class 3A North All-State team this past week, while LaFayette sophomore Aidan Hadaway was named to the Boys' Class 4A North All-State team.
In addition, LFO boys' head coach Josh Laney was named the Coach of the Year for Region 6-AAA, while LaFayette boys' head coach Hank Peppers was named the Coach of the Year for Region 6-AAAA.
Wilcox named Top 30 MLB prospect
Heritage High School alum Cole Wilcox has been named a Top 30 baseball prospect by two different publications.
MLB.com has Wilcox ranked No. 27 overall, while writer Keith Law of The Athletic has him tabbed at No. 28 overall for the Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft.
Wilcox was originally considered to be a first-round pick coming out of high school, but opted to attend and play for the University of Georgia, where he earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season.
Although his 2020 season with the Bulldogs was cut short due to the conference's precautions with the COVID-19 outbreak, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound right-handed pitcher put up big numbers in Athens in the season's shortened five-week slate.
He struck out 32 batters and walked just two in 23 innings on the mound, finishing with a 1.57 earned run average and a 0.87 WHIP ratio (walks plus hits per inning pitched).
Wilcox played for the USA Collegiate National Team in 2019 and was a member of the gold medal-winning Team USA U-18 National Team at the World Softball Baseball Confederation World Cup in 2017.
Great White Sharks registration
The Catoosa Great White Sharks Swim Team will open its online registration on April 1. Swimmers, ages 5-18, are eligible. The team will hold a registration and suit-sizing day at the Fort Oglethorpe City Pool on May 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information or to register online, log on to catoosa.swimtopia.com/register.
Sims Memorial Golf Tournament
The Heritage High School football program will hold its annual Jeff Sims Memorial Golf Tournament on May 28 at the Battlefield Golf Club. Registration and lunch will begin at 11 a.m. with play set to start at 1 p.m.
The cost is $75 per player or $300 for a four-person team.
For more information, contact Todd Britton at (706) 217-9690 or email heritagegeneralsfootball@gmail.com.
Heritage cheer camp
Heritage High School will hold its Mini Generals Cheer Camp on June 15-17 at the Heritage High School gym. The camp is for children, ages 4-12.
The camp will run each day from 9 a.m.-12 noon at a cost of $50 per camper, which includes snacks and a camp t-shirt. Parents may also send snacks with their children for the day.
There will be a camp showcase at 11:30 a.m. on the final day of the camp (June 17). Registration can be done on the Heritage High School website.
Youth baseball clinic
The inaugural Tri-State Premier Baseball Clinic will be held June 17-18 for players, ages 8-12, at a cost of $100 per camper. The first session each day will run from 9 a.m.-12 noon, while the second session will run from 1-4 p.m.
The clinic will be held at The Summitt Softball Complex in Ooltewah. Campers will receive t-shirts and concession stand items will be available, but lunch will not be provided.
Camp instructors include many familiar names from the area with high school, college and even pro experience. Those names include Logan Peterson, Tyler Payne, Christian Burnett, Logan Baldwin, Jake Rogers and Coach Greg Payne.
For more information, contact Tyler Payne at (423) 508-4136.