The Heritage Generals snapped a four-match losing streak with a gutsy 2-1 region victory over visiting Central-Carroll on Friday night.
The Generals led 1-0 at halftime of what was a physical and at times a contentious match between the Region 7-AAAA foes.
The only tally in the first 40 minutes came with just 2:25 left before the halftime horn.
A nice ball was played into an open corner and was tracked down by Cecil Bussey. Bussey drew defensive pressure and an initial shot was knocked down by Central's keeper. However, Benjamin Breedlove was left wide open on the far post and followed up on the loose ball to knock home the goal.
Less than seven minutes into the second half, a Heritage defender was shown a red card on a foul just outside of the box, forcing the Generals to play a man down for the remainder of the match.
Heritage's blocked the ensuing free kick and the Generals stunned the Lions with a quick counterattack. Christian Morse past a Central defender and fired off a shot, which was blocked. However, Preston McPheters pounced on the rebound to score his seventh goal of the year and give the Generals a very important second goal with 32:56 remaining.
Generals' goalkeeper Jay Williams made an outstanding save with 26 minutes to play to preserve the 2-0 lead and the game evened up, numbers-wise, when the Lions were issued a red card with just over 10 minutes left.
Central nearly scored on a header with just under six minutes remaining and Micah Berry had Heritage's potential third goal snuffed out on a great save by the Central keeper with 1:32 remaining.
The Lions countered Berry's shot and quickly raced down field to get their first goal of the game past Williams just 18 seconds later.
However, it would be too little too late as the clock ran down to zeros and the Generals (2-4-2, 1-0) celebrated their first region victory of the season.
HERITAGE GIRLS 10, CENTRAL 0
There was far less drama in the opener as the Lady Generals (6-0, 1-0) piled up eight goals in the second half to hand the Lady Lions a mercy rule defeat.
Zoie St. John scored twice in the second half, while Maddy Raye Terry, Molly Cason, Carol Anne Giannamore, McKenna Bialecke, Lila Langston and Bailey Needham also found the net.
The first two goals, which came in the first half, were the product of "own goals" by Central.
Heritage has now outscored its opponents 43-0 on the season.
Both the Generals and Lady Generals will head to Cartersville on Tuesday for a non-region doubleheader. The girls' match will kick off at 5:30 p.m.